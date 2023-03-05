Opinion

Green economy: What Africa needs to do to achieve a just transition

We can't just make a few changes to how things work now and expect a green-economy outcome. We need to actively create it through an approach that considers the impact of every decision we make on the environment, economy and society, says the writer

05 March 2023 - 00:00 By Arvana Singh

The world faces a growing existential crisis. It’s no longer possible for anyone to ignore or refute this. The evidence indicates that the impact of climate change has become increasingly prevalent in our lives, communities and economies...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Energy crisis: Banks’ solar loans bonanza Business
  2. eMedia launches pay-TV service as rival MultiChoice expands Business
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Unlimited clean-ups at consumers’ expense Business
  4. Toblerone drops Matterhorn from logo to comply with ‘Swissness’ rules Business
  5. Smaller baskets, more braaiing for Woolies customers Business

Latest Videos

Wits protesters throw trash in JHB CBD, close businesses for third day
Wits students scuffle with security, destroy bus sign amid fees protests