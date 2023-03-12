Vinyl turns the tables on CDs
For the first time since 1987, vinyl albums outsold CDs in the US
12 March 2023 - 00:01 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
When last did you slip a CD into a music system or a computer drive? Don’t answer that if you’re a diehard who has held on to ancient technology...
Vinyl turns the tables on CDs
For the first time since 1987, vinyl albums outsold CDs in the US
When last did you slip a CD into a music system or a computer drive? Don’t answer that if you’re a diehard who has held on to ancient technology...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos