As blackouts bite, a sharing economy could save SMEs
A model where small and medium-sized businesses share battery storage units, portable generators and solar panels could keep them in business
26 March 2023 - 00:00 By Ofentse Olunloyo and Tankiso Moloi
Worldwide, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of a thriving economy. They make up a substantial portion of companies and are estimated to contribute more than 87% of jobs globally...
As blackouts bite, a sharing economy could save SMEs
A model where small and medium-sized businesses share battery storage units, portable generators and solar panels could keep them in business
Worldwide, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are the backbone of a thriving economy. They make up a substantial portion of companies and are estimated to contribute more than 87% of jobs globally...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos