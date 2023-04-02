Lead through a crisis by passing on skills
One way to get ourselves out of the doldrums is to pass on skills to young people, enabling them to become entrepreneurs and hire others, writes Nicola Mawson
02 April 2023 - 00:00 By Nicola Mawson
Economic growth in South Africa is expected to come in at 0.1% this year, lower than any other predictions in terms of GDP gains, if the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) expectations are correct. The economy has already contracted, with a 1.3% decline in the last quarter of 2022, and economists are pointing to a recession within the next 12 months...
