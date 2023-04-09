Changing the mobile game with the human touch
'First digital MVNO in Africa' trades bots for humans, while providing flexibility for clients, writes Arthur Goldstuck
09 April 2023 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
The eSIM concept has been around for a while, as a software equivalent to the SIM cards most of us have in our phones. It has proven its worth, especially for international roaming, making it possible to sign up to global mobile services without having to buy a SIM card...
Changing the mobile game with the human touch
'First digital MVNO in Africa' trades bots for humans, while providing flexibility for clients, writes Arthur Goldstuck
The eSIM concept has been around for a while, as a software equivalent to the SIM cards most of us have in our phones. It has proven its worth, especially for international roaming, making it possible to sign up to global mobile services without having to buy a SIM card...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos