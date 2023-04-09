Policy flip-flops leave thorny path to investment
The South Africa investment conference will take place after a particularly torrid week for Ramaphosa's presidency
09 April 2023 - 00:01 By SAM MKOKELI
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his fifth South Africa Investment Conference. It will again draw local captains of industry, finance and investment, with global counterparts, to a carefully choreographed programme of keynote addresses and panel discussions. ..
Policy flip-flops leave thorny path to investment
The South Africa investment conference will take place after a particularly torrid week for Ramaphosa's presidency
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will host his fifth South Africa Investment Conference. It will again draw local captains of industry, finance and investment, with global counterparts, to a carefully choreographed programme of keynote addresses and panel discussions. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos