Investment drive is smoke and mirrors
Most indicators tell the story of a country in crisis, regardless of the huge sums of money committed at Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth investment conference, writes Sam Mkokeli
16 April 2023 - 00:01
The dollar cost R12 when President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off his investment attraction drive in April 2018 with a trip to London. Six years later, he and his government are still engaged in talk shops, and the dollar — South Africa’s share price — is around R18, having lost about half its value since then...
Investment drive is smoke and mirrors
Most indicators tell the story of a country in crisis, regardless of the huge sums of money committed at Cyril Ramaphosa’s fifth investment conference, writes Sam Mkokeli
The dollar cost R12 when President Cyril Ramaphosa kicked off his investment attraction drive in April 2018 with a trip to London. Six years later, he and his government are still engaged in talk shops, and the dollar — South Africa’s share price — is around R18, having lost about half its value since then...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos