Comical moments highlight deep panic over Putin visit
Going crazy about Brics can alienate the West
30 April 2023 - 00:00
It takes a lot to get things wrong when two heads of state address the media. It's usually a culmination of weeks of planning, and, after a closed meeting, the two heads face reporters having signed trade and diplomatic agreements...
Comical moments highlight deep panic over Putin visit
Going crazy about Brics can alienate the West
It takes a lot to get things wrong when two heads of state address the media. It's usually a culmination of weeks of planning, and, after a closed meeting, the two heads face reporters having signed trade and diplomatic agreements...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos