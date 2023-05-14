SA's electricity minister: false hope or new dawn?
With winter just starting, people are already bracing themselves for further disruptions to economic and social life
14 May 2023 - 00:02 By Sure Kamhunga
Soon after his swearing-in, South Africa’s electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa hit the ground running, giving promising sound bites on the power crisis and taking to the road on a whirlwind tour of Eskom’s 15 power stations to get a handle on their performance and problems. ..
