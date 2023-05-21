Cyril’s zankqenkqe isn’t of much use at all
Ramokgopa is unlikely to be given the power to be a real minister, since his appointment was nothing more than a ruse
21 May 2023 - 00:00
Almost three months after his appointment, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is still devoid of the powers he needs to do his job. And it doesn’t look like they will be conferred on him anytime soon, as the government lurches from one crisis to another...
