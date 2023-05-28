It's time to dump the MPC rogue unit

The Reserve Bank’s decision to hike interest rates by 50 basis points to 8.25% is madness in an economy that has not fully recovered from the Covid shock and has now been felled by a second shock of the worst power blackouts in history. The Bank has gone rogue, and the time has come to replace the members of its monetary policy committee (MPC) with people who will empathise with the pain of millions of South Africans.
The country needs a developmental central bank with a mandate to target GDP growth, employment and inflation, and that expands its policy toolkit to get South Africa out of its worst post-apartheid economic crisis. There must be co-ordination of monetary, fiscal, and industrial policies, which has implications for the Bank’s independence.
There are four reasons South Africans should be as outraged by the Bank’s monetary policies as they are with Eskom. First, the accumulated rate increases of 475bp that have pushed the prime lending rate to 11.75% since November 2021, are overkill. The real (after inflation) policy (or repo) rate is 1.45%. By comparison, the real policy rates in the major central banks are 0.35% (US), -3.25% (eurozone), -4.2% (UK) and -3.5% (Japan). Imposing a punitive, usurious real prime lending rate of 4.95% on a devastated economy is cruel. The cure cannot be worse than the disease.
Second, interest rates cannot address cost-push (or supply side) causes of inflation. Over the past two years the economy has reeled from overlapping and consecutive supply-side shocks that pushed consumer price inflation to a high of 7.8% in July 2022. The rate has since declined to 6.8% in April 2023.
All supply-side shocks are transitory and work themselves out of the system through base effects. The Bank can increase interest rates to 20% but that will not bring down the price of vegetables, which shot up 23% in April 2023. Theoretically, the Bank could increase rates to a level at which nobody could afford to buy vegetables. But that would be the equivalent of burning the house to roast the pig, as US economist John Kenneth Galbraith once said.
The Bank is punishing the wrong people. Isabella Weber, a professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, has called for targeted measures to address inflation, including price controls. Internationally advanced economies have spent hundreds of billions of dollars to provide subsidies that protect households and companies from the cost-of-living crisis and pay for price caps and controls.
In South Africa, the government could suspend the fuel levy; cap electricity price increases and pay Eskom the difference between the regulator’s price determination and the mid-point of the inflation target; provide subsidies to taxis and buses to absorb price increases; and increase the R350 a month social relief of distress grant to the food poverty line of R663 a month.
Third, interest rates are meant to reduce aggregate demand – the level of spending in the economy - when there is too much money chasing too few goods. But Eskom has done the most effective job of decimating aggregate demand. Based on a gazette cost of unserved energy of R87.75/kWh, the power blackouts have cost the economy more than R2.5-trillion since 2018.
It's time to dump the MPC rogue unit
Hiking interest rates 50bp is sheer madness and shows the urgency of changing the Reserve Bank’s mandate
Image: File/ Freddy Mavunda
There is now substantial spare capacity in the economy with industrial companies reporting to StatsSA in February that they were only using 77.9% of their capacity, mostly because people do not have money to buy the goods they can produce. In other words, there is too little money chasing too many goods. Increasing rates in such an economy is the equivalent of a boxer punching an opponent who is on the canvas.
Fourth, increasing interest rates to protect the currency – exchange rate targeting by default – is a futile exercise. There are so many factors that influence the rand and they seldom relate to the performance of the domestic economy.
The Bank has now learnt a lesson that it should never forget after the rand lost 2% of its value and fell to a record low of R19.67/$ after the rate hike - a sign of market disapproval of an irrational action. The rand has lost 26% of its value since the current cycle of rate hikes started on November 18 2021. If you increase rates to further reduce GDP growth in an economy that has already collapsed, everyone should rush for the exits.
The MPC statement said: “Ten-year bond yields reached a high of 13.78% on May 23 and currently trade at 12.3%, despite the expected moderation of inflation over the forecast period.” Instead of increasing interest rates, the bank should have implemented quantitative easing – purchases of government bonds to create order in the market and reduce the cost of borrowing.
The Bank knows that it does not have the policy tools to address supply-side inflation. It only acted because it wanted to be seen to be doing something. After almost three decades of failed neoliberal policies, South Africa needs a new mobilising vision and plan for its economy. This will require a new macroeconomic policy framework that has a 6% GDP growth target and the achievement of full employment that is binding on National Treasury and the Bank. This monetary policy insanity must stop.
* Gqubule is an independent economist and writer
