Brics' NDB banks on becoming a climate player
Established in 2015, the bank looks to become a major financier of emerging markets' transition to net zero
16 July 2023 - 00:00
In a few weeks, Brics heads of state will gather in South Africa for the 15th Brics summit. July 2023 marks the eighth anniversary of the New Development Bank (NDB), the multilateral development corporation established by the Brics countries (Brazil, Russia India, China and South Africa). The NDB is the most visible expression of the aspiration of Brics to give greater voice to emerging markets and developing countries in the global financial architecture. ..
