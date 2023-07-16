Opinion

How to avoid buying a car that has been in an accident

16 July 2023 - 00:00
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

“I asked the salesman if the car had been in an accident, and they said it hadn’t.” ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Maseko calls it quits on Telkom Business
  2. US trade ties must go beyond Agoa — Gordhan Business
  3. Row over I&J's 'mystery' BEE partner Business
  4. Gas war taken to Competition Tribunal Business
  5. REGISTER | Virtual Sanlam Transformation Gauge conference to scrutinise ... Business

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside