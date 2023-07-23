Save like a billionaire
Eleven savings habits anyone can practise
23 July 2023 - 00:00
Maybe it’s crossed your mind that it must be rather nice to be, well, ridiculously rich. You’ve possibly even given thought to what car you’d buy or what you’d want to splash out on for a loved one. But beyond purchasing the odd lotto ticket or being somewhat tempted by that investment “opportunity” that spells pyramid scheme, there’s not all that much you can do (at least, not legally) that’ll get you rich quick, right?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.