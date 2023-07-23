Smart solutions can quench Africa's thirst for drinking water
Digitalisation and tapping into the power of public-private partnerships can turn the tide on the region's water challenges
23 July 2023 - 00:00
The reality that countless African communities still lack access to safe water is not a cause for despair but a call to action. It's an opportunity to re-evaluate the region’s water infrastructure and take steps towards achieving the Africa Water Vision for 2025, which aims to unleash the full potential of the region’s water resources to stimulate and sustain economic and social growth...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.