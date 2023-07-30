Unleash volunteerism for entrepreneurial, community growth
Government agencies, educational institutions and private organisations can and must collaborate to establish programmes and initiatives that promote volunteerism among aspiring entrepreneurs, says the writer
30 July 2023 - 00:00
The value of volunteering as a form of learning for aspiring entrepreneurs cannot be overemphasised. As a chairperson and founder of an organisation dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs, this has become more and more apparent...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.