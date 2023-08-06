Transnet must let private sector in
The public-private National Rail Policy is much-needed, but Transnet has seemingly asserted this managerial role for itself, against the policy's spirit and intent
06 August 2023 - 00:00
When cabinet approved the National Rail Policy in March 2022, South Africa started a journey towards meaningful reform to reinsert freight railway transportation into the country’s supply chains, massively contribute to GDP and create employment...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.