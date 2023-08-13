Ubuntu and creating chances new ventures
Apart from its business model, which allows people to own their stores, SPAR offers skills development and supports small-scale farmers
13 August 2023 - 00:00
The South African retail sector is facing challenges due to inflationary pressure, weakened global supply chains, load-shedding and economic, political and infrastructure weaknesses that are squeezing margins and threatening bottom lines. At The SPAR Group, we are committed to driving economic turnaround by fostering the growth of entrepreneurs the country desperately needs...
