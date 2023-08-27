Small policy changes offer big start-up rewards for SA
Onerous restrictions are limiting the potential of high-growth companies and diverting investment into countries such as Kenya and Nigeria
27 August 2023 - 00:00
With mounting evidence that high-growth founder-led companies are growing faster and creating more jobs than the established industries against which they compete, it is increasingly critical for policymakers to remove barriers to their expansion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.