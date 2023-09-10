Opinion

Procurement bill: graft at top of concerns

Revision of public procurement legislation could see more weight placed on colour than price, writes Andile Ntingi

10 September 2023 - 00:00 By ANDILE NTINGI

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Battle over BEE billions taken to court News
  2. MIKE SILUMA | The forbearance of the excluded is not inexhaustible Opinion
  3. BBBEE policy: are we focusing on the wrong things? South Africa

Latest

  1. Inside the collapse of Transnet Business
  2. Beware of dipping into retirement pot Business
  3. SAB says ‘cheers’ to Rugby World Cup Business
  4. ANDILE NTINGI | Procurement bill: graft at top of concerns Opinion
  5. E-commerce offers businesses opportunities to grow, says Nedbank Business

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...