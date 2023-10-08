Derby didn’t make the wheels fall off all by herself
Anyone putting up their hand for that role in the current environment should be assumed certifiably mad
08 October 2023 - 00:03
Many have celebrated the fall of Transnet boss Portia Derby, as though executive leadership was the sole cause of the entity's disintegration. Now that the Transnet crisis has been personalised around her, you may think the problem is solved and a suitable replacement is around the corner...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.