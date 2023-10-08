Opinion

SA stands apart in tech adoption

South Africa has a premium segment, unlike the rest of Sub-Saharan Africa

08 October 2023 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

For many, it is a given that South Africa is falling behind the rest of Africa in its tech readiness...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | It's blindingly obvious, but still ignored Business
  2. SA a shining star in the Amazon firmament Business
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | AI will get so big, it'll disappear Business

Latest

  1. Illovo enters Tongaat fray Business
  2. Mary Vilakazi makes it a first for FirstRand Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Derby didn’t make the wheels fall off all by herself Opinion
  4. Summers' time again Business
  5. The SARB is bound by the constitution, not politics: Kganyago Business

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...