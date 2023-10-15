Middle East war is ominous for South Africa
The conflict is likely to drive up energy prices, which will fuel inflation. Our partnership with Iran in Brics also raises concerns
15 October 2023 - 00:00
The outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas adds another layer of complexity to the macroeconomic complications in which South Africa finds itself. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.