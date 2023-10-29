How does the Bok brand shine so brightly despite the surrounding chaos?
Rugby has been teaching us lessons in resilience for the past 30 years
29 October 2023 - 00:03
The average age of the players in the Springbok rugby team is 30. So many of them have no memory of the 1994 moment, or the time in 1995 when Madiba — or was it Suzie the waitress? — wove their magic to help the Boks triumph at the Rugby World Cup at Ellis Park in Johannesburg...
