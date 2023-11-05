Local investing: balancing caution and optimism
Investing is cyclical: there will always be a degree of uncertainty and we will have to respond to unprecedented challenges, writes Tim Acker
05 November 2023 - 00:00
Due to overwhelmingly negative market sentiment, many solid, resilient, well-managed companies are being derated. As a result, their valuations are low and dividend yields are high, offering investors an opportunity to generate healthy returns...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.