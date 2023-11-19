Opinion

Large importers must export skills to smaller players

By doing so, they will help to create a more robust, resilient and dynamic industry, benefiting citizens and the economy

19 November 2023 - 00:00 By Bobby Madhav

 ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | SA’s economy has the conditions for growth that leaves its ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Renewed efforts to remove South Africa from Agoa Politics
  3. China saves billions of dollars from record sanctioned oil imports World

Latest

  1. Ports paralysis threatens Christmas Business
  2. Why Bolt scrapped food delivery service Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | South Africa’s obituaries might be premature Opinion
  4. Aviation transformation not cleared for take-off Business
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Here’s an alert your tracking company might not have sent Opinion

Latest Videos

‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
'ICC must investigate Israel's actions for war crimes': SA president Cyril ...