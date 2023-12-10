Google needs an evil edge to lead AI

If its novel capabilities will be so easy to replicate that they cannot be revealed a couple of months in advance, they are unlikely to provide the advantage Google needs.

Google was once famed for its do-good motto “Don’t be evil”, which was enshrined in its code of conduct. It quietly changed the motto in 2015 when it was restructured as a conglomerate called Alphabet, and the maxim was quietly dropped from the preface to its code of conduct...