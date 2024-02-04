Miners can capitalise on ‘positive disruption’
Targeting net-zero and zero harm can ensure a sustainable future for African mining
04 February 2024 - 00:00
The theme of this year’s African Mining Indaba — “Embracing the power of positive disruption: a bold new future for African mining” — is fitting, as the enormous demand for the batteries and critical minerals required for the green energy transition is driving explosive growth. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.