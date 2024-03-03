MTN rides more than the airwaves in the telecoms sea

The SA group has made a splash at several spots in the World Mobile Congress

It is always startling when South African brands leap out from presentations at international conferences. Typically, this happens when global organisations parade their “logos” — conference-speak for the set of brands they are able to show off. Several South African logos make repeat appearances in these showcases, and it’s not unusual to see the likes of Standard Bank, Absa and FNB featured, though sporadically...