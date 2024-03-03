MTN rides more than the airwaves in the telecoms sea
The SA group has made a splash at several spots in the World Mobile Congress
03 March 2024 - 00:00
It is always startling when South African brands leap out from presentations at international conferences. Typically, this happens when global organisations parade their “logos” — conference-speak for the set of brands they are able to show off. Several South African logos make repeat appearances in these showcases, and it’s not unusual to see the likes of Standard Bank, Absa and FNB featured, though sporadically...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.