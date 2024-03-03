Opinion

MTN rides more than the airwaves in the telecoms sea

The SA group has made a splash at several spots in the World Mobile Congress

03 March 2024 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

It is always startling when South African brands leap out from presentations at international conferences. Typically, this happens when global organisations parade their “logos” — conference-speak for the set of brands they are able to show off. Several South African logos make repeat appearances in these showcases, and it’s not unusual to see the likes of Standard Bank, Absa and FNB featured, though sporadically...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Impala Platinum weighs closing some loss-making mines as profit slumps Business
  2. Godongwana’s big offshore boo-boo Business
  3. Supercharging the SMME sector is the answer to many of SA's fiscal woes Business
  4. Unlocking insights: benchmarking and other critical metrics for effective ... Business
  5. NEWSMAKER | Why no retraction on Ntshavheni's anti-bank treason slur? Business

Latest Videos

UJ student killed in crossfire during alleged hit in Braamfontein
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court