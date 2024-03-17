The quantum leap is coming to a PC near you
Computing is on the brink of revolution, says physicist Michio Kaku, as is just about everything else from smart glasses to air travel
17 March 2024 - 00:00
The world is so transfixed by daily developments in AI, little attention is being paid to the myriad technologies that are likely to come next. One person who thinks of nothing else is futurologist Michio Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at the City College of New York...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.