Opinion

Ebrahim Patel a true product of Cosatu

Minister of trade, industry & competition has been an ally of workers, a champion of South African business and a fierce opponent of corruption

14 April 2024 - 00:02 By ZINGISWA LOSI

It’s natural to regard politicians with scepticism, more so after our painful experience of state capture. But it is equally important to provide a balanced perspective...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ZINGISWA LOSI | SA's advancement of human rights is on track, but more needs to ... Opinion
  2. ZINGISWA LOSI | Labour’s hopes for the medium-term budget policy statement Opinion
  3. ZINGISWA LOSI | So much yet to do to make women safe and equal Opinion

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Double trouble for Cartrack customers Business
  2. RFP | DMRE opens battery energy storage IPPPP bid window 3 Business
  3. Make your SME work smarter and more efficiently: add a Mac to the team Business
  4. NEWSMAKER | 'Corporate crooks must go to jail' Business
  5. Sars cracks down on money launderers Business

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Stanton ‘Stiga’ Fredericks on Arena Sports Show EP14
'We are not safe anymore': Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs', memorial