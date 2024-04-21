Opinion

AI means hyperscale web safety

Cisco's Hypershield rethinks security infrastructure as distributed AI-driven software

21 April 2024 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Thirty years ago, when the internet took the world of business and entertainment by storm, few realised the demands it would make on infrastructure. Among those few was a South African, Chris Pinkham, who helped come up with architecture for the first global cloud computing provider, Amazon Web Services (AWS), in the early 2000s...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Are you ready for the quantum leap? Opinion
  2. Power from Free State solar farm set to be ‘wheeled’ Business Times
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | AI gives, even as it takes jobs away Opinion
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Tech is the passport for Africa's small businesses Opinion
  5. With AI everywhere, its humane use becomes urgent Opinion

Most read

  1. Africa’s super wealthy still mostly in Joburg, but semigration sees Mother City ... Business Times
  2. SAM MKOKELI | Malema now more power-hungry than populist Opinion
  3. MIYELANI SHIKWAMBANA | MultiChoice shenanigans need to be interrogated Opinion
  4. Trader anger as Itac reveals cyberattack Business
  5. Safe haven gold rises as Israeli attack on Iran raises concerns of wider ... Business

Latest Videos

Former Bafana midfielder Morgan ‘MG’ Gould on muti in football & state of ...
'Almost every refugee appeals their decision, causing backlogs': Minister of ...