Opinion

Beware of bank virtual cards and rogue SMSs

‘They (FNB) decided to refund me as a gesture of goodwill,’ says happy customer

12 May 2024 - 00:00
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

What do Reverend Peter Langerman of Durbanville and “Deborah P” have in common? They are both FNB customers, and both were defrauded via virtual card, just a day apart, with their money flowing to or through the same company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...

