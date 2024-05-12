Beware of bank virtual cards and rogue SMSs
‘They (FNB) decided to refund me as a gesture of goodwill,’ says happy customer
12 May 2024 - 00:00
What do Reverend Peter Langerman of Durbanville and “Deborah P” have in common? They are both FNB customers, and both were defrauded via virtual card, just a day apart, with their money flowing to or through the same company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.