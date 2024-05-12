Inflation and interest rate relief still on the cards for SA consumers later this year
A gradual recovery in economic growth, which could even be more than double last year’s 0.6%, is still expected this year
12 May 2024 - 00:00
While interest rate cuts have been under way for some time in several of South Africa’s emerging market peers, South Africans are not yet enjoying such financial relief, and nor is it likely to be announced at the next interest rate meeting later this month...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.