It’s AI innovations all the way down
In the past fortnight Google and Microsoft have kept the AI ball rolling with announcements of a slew of new products and plans
26 May 2024 - 00:00
There are several words and buzz-phrases that tend to be banned in writing about technology, as they are overused to the point of being meaningless. These include “revolutionary” and “game changer”, and the clue to just how meaningless they are usually lies in the fact that they refer to products or services that have not yet entered the market. In short, the hype is more about hope than reality. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.