Opinion

Breach of personal data points to necessity of biometrics

The impersonators know where their targets live, and where their valuable assets are at night

09 June 2024 - 00:00
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

A bunch of people with sinister intentions called Discovery Insure agents over the course of a few weeks recently and pretended to be 19 separate policyholders, asking for their schedules to be e-mailed to them. And those agents obliged...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Seeing is not believing: how deepfake scammers abused top doctor’s image Insight
  2. MY BRILLIANT CAREER | A passion for fighting fraud face to face Careers
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Vodacom and MTN resolve cases of fraud at a snail’s pace Opinion
  4. Top gang suspect goes from Constantia pad to holding cell News

Most read

  1. South Africa now a kidnapping hotspot Business
  2. Absa top brass defend bank’s transformation credentials Business
  3. MAX MATAVIRE | Lawful cannabis industry could contribute between R6bn and R25bn ... Opinion
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Will Ramaphosa lead or sink to a new low? Opinion
  5. WENDY KNOWLER | Breach of personal data points to necessity of biometrics Opinion

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...