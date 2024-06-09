Lawful cannabis industry could contribute between R6bn and R25bn to SA’s GDP
The various industries associated with lawfully cultivating and processing the plant could make a notable contribution to SA’s economy and help to reduce rural poverty
09 June 2024 - 00:00
The signing into law of the Cannabis for Private Purposes Act is a game-changer that will turn the once criminalised herb into an agricultural product with the potential to add billions of rand to GDP and create thousands of jobs...
