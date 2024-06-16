Buckle-up for a bumpy ride on a fake GNU
16 June 2024 - 00:01
We are closer to a “pay-as-you-go” government than to a government of national unity (GNU). The idea of a GNU is just a ruse to dilute the perception of a previously unthinkable coalition between the ANC and the DA. Other parties will be there simply as props...
