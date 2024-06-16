Crucial need for ‘deep ownership’ of corporate cybersecurity
Building a safe corporate culture is as important as ensuring your company has all the latest technology
16 June 2024 - 00:00
Who knew that cybersecurity was not about just sticking a firewall on the edges of the corporate network? Well, it is, but if that’s all you’re doing, you’re already in trouble. At the Amazon Web Services (AWS) annual cybersecurity conference, re:Inforce, held in Philadelphia this year, a constant refrain was that cybersecurity is as much about corporate culture as it is about technology...
