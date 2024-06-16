Opinion

Investors should scan the bigger picture with AI

16 June 2024 - 00:00 By Joao Frasco

As Cisco’s recent $1bn fund for artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups suggests, AI is no longer a distant future but an imminent reality shaping our present. This move also reflects a broader trend of growing investments in AI. As more investors explore tapping into AI’s potential, the biggest caution is to ensure that they are properly weighing the hype against the risks...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Squeezed MultiChoice to grow new products Business
  2. Inflation, geopolitics harm Africa’s regional trade — but hope is on the horizon Business
  3. Spar set to grow its pharmacy brand Business

Most read

  1. Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town? Business Times
  2. NEWSMAKER | ‘We’re not the worst in the world’ Business
  3. Squeezed MultiChoice to grow new products Business
  4. When it comes to local brands, nothing beats Bathu sneakers Business
  5. Jitters as two-pot system comes to the boil Business Times

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...