Opinion

Exchange controls in South Africa: an 81-year legacy

23 June 2024 - 00:00 By Herman Bezuidenhout

Exchange controls, now known as financial surveillance, have been a pivotal component of South Africa’s economic policy for 81 years. Initially introduced during World War 2, these controls aimed to manage and preserve the country’s scarce foreign exchange reserves, ensuring they were used to benefit the economy. Despite being controversial at times, they have played a crucial role in stabilising the economy during periods of political and economic uncertainty...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Catch the Gautrain to Cape Town? Business Times
  2. Bloody nose for Sars in Coronation case Business
  3. When it comes to local brands, nothing beats Bathu sneakers Business
  4. Jitters as two-pot system comes to the boil Business Times
  5. Transnet to fight Sasol's R6bn award Business

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...