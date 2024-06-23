Exchange controls in South Africa: an 81-year legacy
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Exchange controls, now known as financial surveillance, have been a pivotal component of South Africa’s economic policy for 81 years. Initially introduced during World War 2, these controls aimed to manage and preserve the country’s scarce foreign exchange reserves, ensuring they were used to benefit the economy. Despite being controversial at times, they have played a crucial role in stabilising the economy during periods of political and economic uncertainty...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.