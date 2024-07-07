Cautious optimism for growth in 2024
07 July 2024 - 00:00
The past couple of months have been a wildly interesting time in our country and the world over; a period marked by global and local turbulence. Locally, we have just come out of an intense but important time — elections. Times such as these tend to create uncertainty amid a flurry of conflicting perspectives and reports, sometimes making it difficult to get a real sense of the outlook ahead...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.