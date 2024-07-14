Inside Cyril’s head as he conjures up yet another speech from nothing
14 July 2024 - 00:02
Opening of parliament speeches should be easy if the government did its work in the past year or so. Obviously ours has not done the work and President Cyril Ramaphosa will have sweaty palms as he directs his team to perepare for Thursday's big speech. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.