Opinion

Be careful not to hand fraudsters ‘keys to your safe’

28 July 2024 - 00:00
Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist

A totally wrong assumption is costing many South Africans dearly — to the point of financial ruin in some cases. It’s this: if a person calls them, claims to be from their bank’s fraud division, alerts them to potentially fraudulent transactions on their account, and shares information about their accounts and spending habits, they must be who they say they are...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | Waste not, want not also applies to many ‘expired’ foods Opinion
  2. WENDY KNOWLER | Beware website scammers offering bargain prices Opinion
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Steel yourself for a sub-premium experience Opinion
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Breach of personal data points to necessity of biometrics Opinion

Most read

  1. ANC eyes pension fund tweaks to raise capital Business
  2. Absa board saves Chibiya’s job Business
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Old-style switchboards a thing of the past as customers ... Opinion
  4. GUGU LOURIE | Hidden value in Telkom attracts institutional investors Opinion
  5. How to use AI Careers

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...