Opinion

Cost of neglecting mental health in SA workplaces too high to ignore

South Africa faces numerous challenges but often overlooked is the impact of poor mental health, which costs the economy an estimated R161bn a year

28 July 2024 - 00:00 By Safia Joseph

A thriving economy relies on a productive and engaged workforce. However, when employees grapple with mental health challenges their capacity to contribute effectively decreases — and this has critical consequences in business and beyond...

