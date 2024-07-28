Give SMEs the chance to fix education and inequality
It's essential for entrepreneurs to consider innovative solutions for social issues to create a ripple effect for economic growth and increased human resilience
28 July 2024 - 00:00
It is essential for entrepreneurs to consider innovative and creative solutions for social issues to create a ripple effect for economic growth and increased human resilience. Creating an adaptable inclusive environment strongly linked to human development for the vulnerable can bridge the social divide. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.