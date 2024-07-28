Opinion

Tau’s first tackle, Agoa, a sign of a pivot?

28 July 2024 - 00:00
Sam Mkokeli Columnist and contributor

Parks Tau, the new minister for trade, industry & competition, was in the US this past week trying to recalibrate relations with the world’s biggest economy. It is interesting that Tau chose the US — and not one of the countries in the Brics club, as his first official trip...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. South Africa’s trade policy ‘has saved various industries’: Patel Business
  2. ZINGISWA LOSI | Ebrahim Patel a true product of Cosatu Opinion
  3. SAM MKOKELI | Can Ramaphosa afford to let Pandor go? Opinion
  4. ‘Bigger is better for Agoa’ Business
  5. Biden ‘wants to make Agoa even better’ Business

Most read

  1. ANC eyes pension fund tweaks to raise capital Business
  2. Absa board saves Chibiya’s job Business
  3. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK | Old-style switchboards a thing of the past as customers ... Opinion
  4. GUGU LOURIE | Hidden value in Telkom attracts institutional investors Opinion
  5. How to use AI Careers

Latest Videos

Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer
ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Hendrick Mokganyetsi expects more than four medals from ...