Tau’s first tackle, Agoa, a sign of a pivot?
28 July 2024 - 00:00
Parks Tau, the new minister for trade, industry & competition, was in the US this past week trying to recalibrate relations with the world’s biggest economy. It is interesting that Tau chose the US — and not one of the countries in the Brics club, as his first official trip...
