Getting in on the global beer buzz
South Africa’s rich and historic brewing culture is slowly but surely attracting serious international attention
04 August 2024 - 00:00
On Friday, International Beer Day was celebrated in restaurants, bars and pubs around the world. While one might cynically dismiss it as just another product marketing day, it is unique in an important respect. One of its stated goals is “to unite the world under the banner of beer, by celebrating the beers of all nations together on a single day”. It has grown from a limited range of activities in 2008 to a worldwide cultural celebration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.