Women don’t have to be hard like a rock to be strong

And they also don’t have to scale the heights of politics or the corporate sector to have an influence on their society

Recently, there has been something of a revolt against the term mbokodo, which means “rock”. On August 9 1956, it was the word more than 20,000 women chose to describe themselves and their resolve for change in South Africa. Much like a rock, they proved to be immovable, making a crucial contribution towards ending the pass laws and contributing to the demise of apartheid...