Opinion

‘Huge revolt’ will greet pensions grab

Industry will resist any government attempts at making prescribed assets mandatory, says Association for Savings & Investment South Africa director Fatima Vawda

11 August 2024 - 00:00 By CHRIS BARRON

If the government wants pension fund money it must produce bankable projects rather than regulatory amendments, says Fatima Vawda, founder and CEO of investment firm 27four and a director of the Association for Savings & Investment South Africa (Asisa)...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. NEWSMAKER | ‘Gaps between SA’s energy and climate policies must be closed’ Opinion
  2. NEWSMAKER | ‘Accountants need tougher regulation’ Opinion
  3. NEWSMAKER | New government gives beleaguered Intercape boss hope Business
  4. NEWSMAKER | ‘No excuses, no delay; GNU must get going’ Business

Most read

  1. NEWSMAKER | ‘Huge revolt’ will greet pensions grab Opinion
  2. Reddy under fire from Oceans investors Business
  3. SAM MKOKELI | McKenzie’s comments straight out of Trump’s fascist playbook Opinion
  4. RGS plans final Tongaat bid Business
  5. Schreiber upbeat on clearing visa backlog by end of 2024 Business

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight